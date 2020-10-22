education

New sports complex opens in Cutler-Orosi

The new sports complex includes a splash pad, playground, and fields for football, soccer, softball, and baseball.
The Cutler-Orosi Joint Unified School District celebrated their new sports complex on Tuesday.

The complex is located next to Orosi High School and includes a splash pad, playground, and fields for football, soccer, softball, and baseball.

The project is six years in the making, and was funded in part by Measure E.

Tulare County Supervisor Eddie Valero says it will be a place where the community's youth can build relationships with peers and practice sportsmanship.

"This sports complex reflects the improvement to community and the wherewithal by leaders who dreamed big and worked hard to give back to Cutler and Orosi," he added.

There's still more to come for the school district.

A new auditorium, aquatic complex, and gymnasium are in the planning stages.
