Cutler-Orosi community celebrating completion of road project aimed at safety

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, the community of Cutler-Orosi is celebrating the completion of a road project that aims to keep kids and adults safe.The intersection of Road 130 and Avenue 416 is crossed by children in Cutler-Orosi every school day.Local leaders say it's been a dangerous spot for pedestrians and drivers for years.The county of Tulare worked with the city to complete many renovations, including signal upgrades, roadway resurfacing, crosswalk enhancements, and better drain infrastructure,Crews also put in a lane reduction along a one-mile stretch of Avenue 416.The principal of Palm Elementary School says he was a child when he crossed the road in the '80s and remembered the danger.Now, he can breathe easier knowing students, parents, and staff will be much safer."It is very important because we are looking for them to be safe when they cross," says Palm Elementary School Principal Jayboy Camaquin. "The last thing we want to have is an accident and a child being run over."The design and planning for this project started last summer, and construction began in July of this year.Local leaders say more improvement projects are happening soon.