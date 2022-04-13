Danny Trejo visits inmates at Corcoran State Prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Hollywood star took some time to visit inmates at a South Valley prison.He stopped by for pictures and offered some words of wisdom.Danny Trejo toured Corcoran State Prison last week.Trejo had a meet and greet with hundreds of inmates -- signing autographs and taking the time to chat one-on-one with some of them.Trejo also thanked the inmate volunteers in Corcoran, who recently raised and donated $5,400 to a non-profit that supports struggling California youth.