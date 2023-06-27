Mother mourning daughter shot and killed in Merced County

A mother is remembering her daughter after she was shot and killed at a home in Livingston over the weekend.

One other person was injured in the shooting and investigators said they're still looking for a suspect.

Through tears, Aracely Meza, the mother of 19-year-old Liliana Zaragoza, shared her pain after hearing about her daughter's death.

"She would always tell me, 'Mom, do you not trust me?' I would tell her, 'Yes, I trust you, I trust you a lot. I just don't trust the other people who is going to show up,'" said Meza.

The Merced County Sheriff's office said the shooting happened at this home on Sunset Drive near Washington Blvd. in Livingston.

The house is currently listed for sale but now caution tape sits in front of the empty home, a reminder of a young life taken too soon.

"She was only a baby. She was 19 years old," said Meza.

Liliana was going to Merced College where she just received certification to be a phlebotomist.

She was hoping to continue her education and go for a certification in radiology with hopes of a career in the medical field.

She said Liliana loved her friends and rarely went to parties, always focused on her goals.

"I was scared, I was like where are you at, are you safe? Are you able to get out?" said Rosie Quirarte.

Rosie Quirarte's heart dropped after she got a call from her daughter who was at the party at the time of the shooting.

"You get a call from your daughter saying this happened, and that they're hiding in the bushes trying to get out,"

Quirarte is devastated for Liliana's family. She said she's been checking in on Meza since the shooting happened.

Meza said the support is what's getting her through this difficult time.

Meza tells Action News she lost her husband six months ago.

Now, losing her daughter is like living through a nightmare.

The family set up a donation page, it can be found here.

