Daycare van carrying children flips upside down Texas crash

ALVIN, Texas -- A daycare van carrying children ended up upside down on the side of a road in Brazoria County, Texas after the driver ran a red light, police say.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of TX-35 and Victory Lane in Alvin.

Police say there were nine children on the Kid City daycare van at the time of the crash says the driver ran the red light.

All children were sent back to the daycare's Friendswood location, which is a few minutes away from the crash site, and reportedly suffered minor injuries, such as scratches and bruises.

Police say the driver of the van was cited.

The owner of Kid City daycare spoke with ABC13 and said all the children are expected to be okay and called the children "resilient."



"This is one of my worst nightmares as a daycare owner," she said. "Our number one job every single day is to keep every child safe, and if we're not doing that, we're not doing our number one job. So, when something like this happens, it's devastating."

When KTRK-TV spoke with the owner, she was unaware the driver was cited for running the light.

Video from above the scene also showed a silver Nissan with visible damage to its front end. Police say the driver of that car was not transported to a hospital.
