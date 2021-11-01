Man killed, another injured in Fresno County crash

The CHP says the driver of one of the vehicles, a red car, ran a stop sign and crashed into a white pickup truck.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man killed, another injured in Fresno County crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed and another injured after their vehicles collided in Fresno County.

Authorities have identified the man as 63-year-old Richard Neil.

The crash happened at E Central Ave and S Temperance Ave at about 7:45 am on Monday.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver of one of the vehicles, a red car, ran a stop sign and crashed into a white pickup truck.

Officers say Neil died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was rushed to the hospital. There is no word yet on his condition.

CHP officers say alcohol or drugs do not seem to be a factor in the crash.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countychpfatal crashcalifornia highway patrol
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News