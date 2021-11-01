Man killed, another injured in Fresno County crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed and another injured after their vehicles collided in Fresno County.Authorities have identified the man as 63-year-old Richard Neil.The crash happened at E Central Ave and S Temperance Ave at about 7:45 am on Monday.The California Highway Patrol says the driver of one of the vehicles, a red car, ran a stop sign and crashed into a white pickup truck.Officers say Neil died at the scene.The driver of the pickup truck was rushed to the hospital. There is no word yet on his condition.CHP officers say alcohol or drugs do not seem to be a factor in the crash.Investigation into the crash is ongoing.