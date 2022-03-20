fatal crash

Pedestrian killed in crash near Mendota, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Fresno County.

It happened just after 10:30 on Saturday night on Highway 180 near James Road.

That's out near the town of Mendota.

Investigators say a man walked into the westbound lane of the highway, directly into the path pf an approaching Hyundai.

The Hyundai driver could not avoid hitting the man, who was critically injured and died at the scene.

The CHP says the driver was not injured and was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officers do not know if the pedestrian was under the influence.

The roadway has since been cleared but the crash is still under investigation.

