Deadly crash shuts down eastbound Hwy 180 at Hwy 41 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eastbound Highway 180 in Fresno is shut down after a deadly collision near Highway 41 Monday night.

California Highway Patrol officers say a driver hit the center median, causing his vehicle to break down in the center lane just before 10 pm. When he stepped out to assess the damage, he was struck by a passing sedan.

Officers say other vehicles attempted to avoid the crash site, causing another collision involving four cars.

The victim's name has not been released. The Fresno County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.

Drivers are being diverted to southbound and northbound Highway 41. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

