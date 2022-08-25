Woman killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a crash just south of Corcoran.

It happened just after 4 Wednesday afternoon on Highway 43, just south of Avenue 152.

The California Highway Patrol says the woman was driving north on the 43 when she veered into the southbound lane and hit another vehicle.

After that collision, her vehicle was then t-boned by a third vehicle.

The woman was declared dead at the scene.

Two people in the third vehicle were taken to the hospital.

There is no word if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.