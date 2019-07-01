Deadly, fiery crash forces Highway 41 closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol was called to investigate a fiery and deadly crash on Highway 41 in southern Fresno County, near the Kings County line

A Hummer and a Hyundai car collided a little after 4 a.m. Saturday near Laguna Avenue, and the Hyundai caught fire with one person trapped inside.

CHP diverted traffic around the accident, and they closed Highway 41 in both directions for more than four hours. The highway was reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

Officers called the coroner out for one victim and LifeFlight airlifted a 50-year-old man to Community Regional Medical Center.

The CHP's preliminary investigation has found that the driver of the Hyundai was traveling southbound on Highway 41 in the northbound lane and struck the Hummer head-on.

The CHP says it is not known at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision.

