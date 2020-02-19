Deadly Porterville fire: Officials say library had no sprinkler system

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the Porterville city library went up in flames and fire crews fought to control the blaze, residents huddled nearby, watching as the beloved building burned to the ground.Smoke could be seen billowing from the building late into the night. The roof had caved in and the windows had been blown out.The danger that the firefighters were facing was on everyone's mind. The fire claimed the life of 35-year-old Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa. Another Porterville firefighter, 25-year-old Patrick Jones, is still unaccounted for.It took dozens of firefighters from Porterville, CAL FIRE, Tulare County and Fresno County fire departments hours to control the stubborn blaze.Officials said the library was built in the early '50s and it did not have a sprinkler system.The books, serving as fuel, may have made matters worse."I'm not familiar with the building, but a library of this size and magnitude, there's a significant fuel load in that building," said Tulare Co. Fire Chief Charlie Norman.Resident Cecelia Nunes Martinez told Action News she hoped the city would rebuild the library and that this won't be its final chapter.Porterville City Hall will remain closed Wednesday as the investigation continues.