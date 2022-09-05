Fresno police release bodycam footage of deadly shooting by officers at Vinland Park

Investigators believe that 30-year-old Gonzalo Aceituno Jr. set up the incident as a suicide-by-cop situation.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have released bodycam footage of a deadly encounter between officers and a man at Vinland Park.

The shooting happened in June at the park near Gettysburg and Woodrow Avenues.

Dispatchers received a call of someone was waving a gun over their head at the park. Investigators now believe it was Aceituno Jr. who made that call.

In the video, an officer told Aceituno Jr. multiple times to stop walking away and to put the gun down.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said Aceituno Jr. refused, then began walking toward officers 'in an aggressive manner'.

Two officers opened fire. Aceituno Jr. was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives called the number associated with the 911 call. A phone with the same number rang in the suspect's pocket.

It was later found that the gun he was waving had no bullets in it.