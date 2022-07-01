Fresno County deputies investigating deadly shooting in Parlier

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was shot to death in the late-night hours Thursday in the Fresno County city of Parlier.It happened in a neighborhood on King Street at Orit Avenue.Parlier Police were the first to arrive and found one person shot inside a home.It's believed the suspect fired from outside the home.There is no description of that person.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office was called to take over the homicide investigation.Crime scene investigators worked overnight and are expected to remain at the home through late Friday morning.