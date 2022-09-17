Two dead within minutes: Police investigating early-morning Southwest Fresno shootings

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives are investigating two homicides that happened within minutes of each other early Saturday morning in Southwest Fresno.

Fresno Police say the first call came in at 2:09 am after multiple gunshots were heard along South Teilman Avenue, near Highway 180.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot in his upper body. Fire and EMS crews tried to save the man's life, but were unsuccessful and he was declared dead at the location.

The next shooting happened just 15 minutes later at 2:24 am. The Shot Spotter system alerted dispatchers to seven rounds fired near East Tower and South Fairview Avenues.

After searching the area, officers found a man in his 30s near the entrance to the parking lot of the Hinton Community Center.

He had been shot multiple times and was declared dead by American Ambulance when they arrived.

Fresno Police say the homicide unit is investigating the shootings.