Deadly shooting victim drove a mile away from scene of the crime

Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a man in west central Fresno.Officers found evidence of a shooting in the area of Clinton and Valentine just after midnight Sunday morning, but they couldn't find any victim.About the same time, though, they got reports of a man with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex about a mile away.Investigators say the victim was still in his car... and pronounced dead at the scene."Based on the evidence -- the vehicle has several holes in it -- I cant tell exactly what happened," said Fresno police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide. "But it looks like he was in the vehicle when he was shot."Officers say they're having trouble getting cooperation from the victim's family.They closed down the area where the shooting took place for hours Sunday morning while they searched for clues in the dark.