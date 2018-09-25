Johnston County major crimes detectives have secured Angier crime scene, now awaiting search warrant to re-enter home to investigate how the two people died. pic.twitter.com/LrSvQU7UcW — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) September 25, 2018

The two people found dead in a Johnston County home were both teenagers, the sheriff's office said in a news release Tuesday.The cause of death has been ruled murder-suicide.The bodies were found around 5:30 p.m. Monday at a house in the 200 block of Clayton Road in Angier.Officials with the Johnston County Sheriff said the two teenagers, both 14 years of age, were found dead as a result of a murder-suicide.One victim was male and the other was female. Police are not releasing their identities due to their age.The boy lived at the Clayton Road home. Deputies said his father was the one who found the bodies.Police did not say who died as a result of murder and who committed suicide.In the minutes after the bodies were found, neighbors said they heard screams of desperation from a man and woman who made the grisly discovery."When they came out, we heard a lot of screaming, 'Oh my God, no. Oh my God, no,' next thing we know there's cops and crime scene," said Stephane Wirth, who lives next door with her three daughters.About 9 p.m., deputies obtained a search warrant to enter to home and continue the search for answers.The coroner arrived at the scene around 10 p.m. to remove the bodies.