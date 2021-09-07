fatal shooting

Authorities identify man accused of murdering ex-wife's boyfriend in Merced County

EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of murdering ex-wife's boyfriend in Merced Co. identified

DELHI, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office has identified the man accused in a deadly Delhi shooting.

Authorities say 48-year-old Michael Emana shot and killed 38-year-old David Nilsson last Friday night.

Investigators responded to a 911 call at a home on Hoskins Avenue around 10 pm. When they arrived, the caller told them her ex-husband, Emana, had shot her boyfriend and left the area with the victim in a vehicle.

After searching the area, deputies say they found Nilsson dead inside the vehicle.

Detectives later found Emana and took him into custody. Jail records show he is currently booked on one count of first-degree murder.

Sheriff's officials say the homicide investigation is still ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delhimerced countyfatal shootingmerced countyhomicide investigationhomicidedomestic violence
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
37-year-old accused of murdering Fresno mother, her teenage son
Gunman who killed 5 in Capital Gazette shooting given life sentence
Officials: Man killed in Tranquillity was shot in self-defense
'Mama, I got shot:' KY community reeling after teen killed at bus stop
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News