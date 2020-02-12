body found

56-year-old Delano man identified as body found near ponding basin, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's officials have identified the body of a man found near a ponding basin in Tulare County as 56-year-old Pedro Santiago of Delano.

Santiago's body was found in the area of Ave 120 east of Hwy 43 near Corcoran just after 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 6.

An autopsy was performed, but authorities are waiting for additional testing before they determine an official cause of death.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene when the discovery was made last week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Editor's Note: The video above is from our Feb. 6 broadcast.
