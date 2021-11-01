Community & Events

Delhi Unified offering up interesting collection of items at live auction

The district says it was simply time to get rid of the items, with the money going straight back to its classrooms.
DELHI, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's not everyday you have the chance to bid on a used police car.

The Delhi Unified School District has come up with a creative way to de-clutter and raise funds for schools in the process.

The district is holding a live auction featuring an interesting collection of items.

Besides the police car, there's also some golf carts up for grabs, students desks and even a hot dog cart.

Other items already auctioned off include workout bikes and ellipticals.

Delhi Unified tells us if you want to bid, you will need to create an account with Municibid.

You can bid here.

Pick up locations are listed with each item.

Cash, Paypal and cashier's checks are accepted.

Once you win an item, you'll have 10 days to pick it up by appointment only.

And everything is being sold as is.

