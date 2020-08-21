fitness

Delhi Unified offering up fitness equipment to community

If you have had trouble finding fitness equipment, Delhi Unified is auctioning off some of their school's gear.

The school district no longer needs a variety of machines -- including treadmills and squat racks.

With gyms closed, they're using the online auction site Municibid to offer-up their home-use equipment to the community.

All fees for the winning bidder have been waived by the company due to the pandemic.

The auction began on August 12th and continues through the 25th.

You can visit the virtual auction items here.
