Health & Fitness

Delhi Unified rolls out wearable thermometers for students and staff

EMBED <>More Videos

Wristbands helping Delhi Unified return to in-person learning

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley school district is turning to tech to track changing temperatures while students and staff return to campuses.

Delhi Unified is rolling out new Temperature Alert Devices, a simple wristband for both students and staff that can track a fever.

The light will stay green when temperatures are normal.

It will then vibrate and the light will turn orange as temperatures climb.

It will ultimately turn red if temperatures reach over 100 degrees.

"If it's a different color, the teacher knows they have to act upon and so other protocols are put in place," Delhi Unified's Juan Garcia said.



District health officials said it's not only a way to track temperatures throughout day, but it allows them act quickly and help avoid others from getting sick.

"Maybe a student wasn't feeling good this morning, they had medicine, now it's wearing off and they have a temperature. The watch is going to change color," District nurse Patricia Marsh said.

The added protection is on top of social distancing, Plexiglas, and temperature gun checks that are done as soon as kids step on campus.

School district officials say 3,000 wristbands were paid for with COVID-19 funding from the state.

So far, 400 students and staff have registered to wear the wristband.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdelhiback to schoolcoronavirus californiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News