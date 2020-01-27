grammy award

Demi Lovato makes emotional return to Grammys stage with new song 'Anyone'

LOS ANGELES -- Demi Lovato made an emotional return to the Grammys stage on Sunday evening, nearly 18 months after a reported drug overdose that left her hospitalized.

A tear streamed down Lovato's face at the beginning of her performance, and she was overcome by emotion just words into the song. She re-started the song after an encouraging round of applause from the audience.

The song, "Anyone," detailed Lovato's struggles with life in the spotlight and addiction. She received a standing ovation from the audience at the end of the performance.



In Lovato's introduction, it was revealed that she wrote the song last summer, days before "an incident that almost took her life."

Before the Grammys, Lovato discussed the song with the New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1. She said she recorded "Anyone" before she was rushed from her home in the Hollywood Hills to a Los Angeles-area hospital. Paramedics found her unconscious.

She said before the Grammys that she's excited for her comeback, including singing the national anthem at the Feb. 2 Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showshollywoodmusic newsdemi lovatogrammy award
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRAMMY AWARD
The Grammy Museum now offers digital programming online.
Ariana Grande looked just like Disney princess at the Grammys
Michelle Obama wins Grammy Award for 'Best Spoken Word Album'
Grammys honors Kobe Bryant with Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News