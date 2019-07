Deputies said the suspect and an accomplice were later seen on surveillance video at a convenience store, before leaving in a white van. (Madera County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sherrif's officials have released photos of the suspect they believe broke into storage sheds at a property in Madera County.The break-ins occurred near Road 32 and Avenue 7 late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.Deputies said the suspect and an accomplice were later seen on surveillance video at a convenience store, before leaving in a white van.If you recognize the suspect or the vehicle he left in, you're asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office.