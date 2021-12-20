fundraiser

Join the DC4KIDS fundraiser to meet Derek Carr

Derek Carr launches DC4KIDS fundraiser for Valley Children's Hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can meet Raiders quarterback Derek Carr - and help out a great cause.

Derek and Heather Carr launched the DC4KIDS Touchdown Challenge.

The fundraiser is in its sixth year.

A $2,500 membership donation helps Valley Children's Hospital in its mission to provide care for local children.

Members will receive a signed Las Vegas mini-football helmet and autographed photo of the Raiders quarterback, plus an invite for you and three guests to attend a special reception with Carr in 2022.

Get more info here.
