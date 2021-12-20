Join the DC4KIDS fundraiser to meet Derek Carr

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can meet Raiders quarterback Derek Carr - and help out a great cause.
Derek and Heather Carr launched the DC4KIDS Touchdown Challenge.
The fundraiser is in its sixth year.
A $2,500 membership donation helps Valley Children's Hospital in its mission to provide care for local children.
Members will receive a signed Las Vegas mini-football helmet and autographed photo of the Raiders quarterback, plus an invite for you and three guests to attend a special reception with Carr in 2022.
