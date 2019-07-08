theft

Detectives arrest 7 in connection to Merced County trailer park crime ring

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After several months of investigation, Merced County sheriff's deputies busted a big-time theft ring at a Santa Nella trailer park.

Detectives arrested seven people in connection to the operation, among them were a father and son.

Law enforcement received anonymous tips claiming the stolen property was brought to the trailer park and to be sold.

In addition to theft, some of the suspects are also facing charges such as arson, felony assault and burglary.
