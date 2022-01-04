devin nunes

Devin Nunes officially resigns from Congress

Former Congressman to become CEO of the Trump Media and Technology Group
EMBED <>More Videos

Devin Nunes officially resigns from Congress

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Devin Nunes is now a former Congressman after officially resigning from office.

The Valley Republican announced last month that he would be leaving his seat to become CEO of the Trump Media and Technology Group.

Nunes is a close ally of former President Trump and previously led efforts to discredit the FBI's Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller's probe.

Representative Mike Turner is taking Nunes's top GOP spot on the House intelligence committee.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnofresno countytulare countydonald trumpdevin nunespoliticscongress
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEVIN NUNES
LIST: Candidates running to replace Devin Nunes in Congress
'Political free-for-all' as Rep. Nunes leaves House of Representatives
Devin Nunes stepping down from Congress by end of 2021
Devin Nunes Freedom Festival held in Tulare
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Merced County
Evidence emerging that cloth masks are not effective against COVID
Charges filed against driver accused in deadly DUI crash in Tulare
Fresno police K9 fatally shot after biting officer
Renters refused a refund after finding Airbnb unit full of trash
Man found dead in Tulare County orchard
PG&E blamed for massive Dixie Fire in Northern California
Show More
Rare case of 'flurona' - flu and coronavirus - reported in Israel
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Health officials prepare for possible booster recommendation for teens
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
At-home COVID-19 testing kits to be distributed to students
More TOP STORIES News