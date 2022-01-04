Devin Nunes officially resigns from Congress

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Devin Nunes is now a former Congressman after officially resigning from office.The Valley Republican announced last month that he would be leaving his seat to become CEO of the Trump Media and Technology Group.Nunes is a close ally of former President Trump and previously led efforts to discredit the FBI's Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller's probe.Representative Mike Turner is taking Nunes's top GOP spot on the House intelligence committee.