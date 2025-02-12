The board is tasked with advising the president on security challenges and advancing the administrations "America First" agenda.

Former Valley congressman Devin Nunes part of President Trump's Intelligence Advisory Board

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Valley congressman made his new role official in the Trump Administration.

On Tuesday, President Trump formally announced Devin Nunes as the chair of his Intelligence Advisory Board.

Nunes resigned from Congress in 2021 to run Trump's Truth Social app and media platform.

He will remain CEO of the group.

The board is tasked with advising the president on national security challenges and advancing the administrations "America First" agenda.