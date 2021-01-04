Politics

CA Congressman Devin Nunes to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Congressman Devin Nunes is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump on Monday.

The award is the highest civilian honor and will be given to both Nunes and Republican Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Nunes has been vocal in his support for President Trump and worked closely with him during the impeachment trials.

Back in February, President Trump visited Bakersfield to discuss water with California farmers, signing new legislation that allowed federal authorities to use technology to track the water in the Delta, and then decide how the water is allocated.

The process started four years ago when he spent time with Congressman Nunes in the Golden State.

The ceremony will take place Monday morning at 8:30 am.

In a statement, Nunes says, '"this is a great honor that I accept on behalf of the people of California's San Joaquin Valley."

Nunes has represented California's 22nd Congressional District since 2003, which covers portions of both Fresno and Tulare Counties.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdevin nunesawardpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local health care workers believe worst is yet to come with COVID-19
Teenager shot and killed in northeast Fresno, another injured
Man hit and killed by car in NE Fresno, woman severely injured
Confrontation leads to shots fired inside Fashion Fair Mall, police say
Gunman opens fire at east Texas church, killing pastor
Nine people killed in head-on crash in Fresno County
Anti-mask protest held in front of Fresno Trader Joe's
Show More
Woman throws smoke bomb into car in Visalia, police say
Congress opens new session as virus, Biden's win dominate
Bulldog Breakdown: Recapping Fresno State's 2020 seasons
Man shot and killed at southeast Fresno hotel, police say
Multiple people stabbed at southeast Fresno party, police say
More TOP STORIES News