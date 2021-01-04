CA Congressman Devin Nunes to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Congressman Devin Nunes is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump on Monday.The award is the highest civilian honor and will be given to both Nunes and Republican Jim Jordan of Ohio.Nunes has been vocal in his support for President Trump and worked closely with him during the impeachment trials.Back in February, President Trump visited Bakersfield to discuss water with California farmers, signing new legislation that allowed federal authorities to use technology to track the water in the Delta, and then decide how the water is allocated.The process started four years ago when he spent time with Congressman Nunes in the Golden State.The ceremony will take place Monday morning at 8:30 am.In a statement, Nunes says, '"this is a great honor that I accept on behalf of the people of California's San Joaquin Valley."Nunes has represented California's 22nd Congressional District since 2003, which covers portions of both Fresno and Tulare Counties.