Dine and Dish

Dine and Dish: Bringing generations together at Triangle Burger

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Dine and Dish: Bringing generations together at Triangle Burger

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Classic cars and classic burgers go hand in hand at Triangle Burgers Retro Diner.

"You drive by any Triangle and you'll smell the burger," says Owner Zahi Saleh. "It's a unique smell and it's not like the regular greasy burger smell like you would smell from like the other guys."

Saleh has kept the 50's and 60's vibe going here. Customers sometimes drive over and park their vintage vehicles outside.

"I get people coming in here and doing the twist," Saleh said. "It makes people feel young."

Customers enjoy the good times and better burgers.

"The top seller I would say is the bacon cheeseburger, and then we also have an avocado bacon cheeseburger," Saleh said. "It's that old school char-broiled taste, which you don't get a lot of anymore. You don't."

The shakes, selections and setting brings back good memories.

In 2003, Saleh bought the original, triangle-shaped restaurant on Belmont near Highway 99.

Burk and Mary Grilione owned it since 1963. Zahi's mentors still drop by from time to time.

"It's a wonderful feeling for both of us, for them to see the business grow," he said.

You'll now find six Triangle locations in the valley. The newest one is at Shaw and Marks in northwest Fresno.

Many of the items on the wall were donated by customers.

"Our main goal is to try to bring the older generation with the younger generation together," Saleh said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnodine and dishburgers
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DINE AND DISH
Dine and Dish: A twist on ice cream at Orange Works Cafe in Strathmore
Dine and Dish: The family history behind 80 years at Sal's
Dine and Dish: Authentic Italian food at Oggi Cosi Si Mangia
Dine and Dish: A taste of Lebanon at Phoenician Garden Grill
TOP STORIES
Valley congressmen condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine
2 men arrested for robbing street vendor in SW Fresno, police say
Massaging the message? Valley daycare sues to remove Yelp reviews
Fresno father-son murder trial could hinge on one man's words
3 people graduate from Fresno County's DUI court
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in 'brutal act of war'
Russian forces seize Chernobyl nuclear plant: Ukrainian official
Show More
Clovis Unified mom calling for change after 13-year-old son assaulted
Downtown Visalia furniture store damaged by fire
Fresno optometrist celebrates 50 years of treating patients
Merced College offering new truck driver training program
CUSD board votes to no longer exclude maskless students from classroom
More TOP STORIES News