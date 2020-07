Downtown Hanford restaurants offering outdoor dining on Friday nights

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford's downtown group, Main Street Hanford, is organizing an event to help support local businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.7th Street will be closed to traffic Friday night for Dine Out Downtown. Restaurants will offer outdoor dining from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.Mediterranean restaurant, Zaytoona, will be one of the restaurants welcoming customers. The head chef said he's excited for the event.Samurai Sushi, Fatte Albert's Pizza Company, El Torasco and Hoped Forged Brewing Company are also offering outdoor services.Main Street Hanford said they plan to continue their Dine Out Downtown event every Friday night.