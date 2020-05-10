Dinuba High School seniors taking part in photoshoot for virtual graduation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One High School in Tulare County is making sure its graduating class still gets time to shine despite commencement being postponed.Dinuba High School is allowing seniors to come take part in a video and photoshoot that will be edited together to mimic a graduation ceremony.Principal Andrew Popp says it's a way to still give the 2020 class a chance to take part in school traditions."We wanted to create a special opportunity for our graduates to honor them with some of the iconic moments and photos we know they've been looking forward to for the last four years," he said.Popp says Saturday was day six of 11 for the photo and video shoot.He says it has to be spread across the 11 days to allow for safe social distance practices.Around 75 seniors were a part of Saturday's shoot and the final project will be shared with all of the participants and their families.