DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An early morning shooting in Dinuba left a teenager critically injured.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says just before 4 am, deputies were called to near Pederson Ave. and Ave 430.When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times.The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Greg May or Sergeant Bryan Clower with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit.