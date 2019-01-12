CHILD DEATH

Landscaper asks customer to bury dead pet, instead buries 1-year-old daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the details.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. --
An Albuquerque man says his landscaper requested permission to bury a cat in his backyard, but police looking for the landscaper's missing 1-year-old daughter found her body instead.

Thomas Dunn told KOAT-TV that 26-year-old David Zuber called in late December and said he needed to bury a cat. Dunn said that was OK because his family uses the yard as a pet cemetery.

But the family was surprised in early January when authorities showed up and found Anastazia Romero's body buried in a trash bag inside a duffel bag and under a dog's remains.

Police began looking for the child after a relative of Zuber said he had said the child drowned.

Zuber and 23-year-old Monique Romero were arrested and accused of charges that include child abuse resulting in death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathchild abusefather chargedmother chargedneighborhood
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD DEATH
Family of Boy Scout killed by falling tree sues Scouts group
Parents sue after 2-year-old dies while getting crowns
Baby sitter accused of killing boy and giving body to mother
Man tells 911 he killed his family before arrest: police
More child death
Top Stories
GRAPHIC: Neighbor's video shows Fresno County sheriff's deputy shooting suspect
Driver killed, collides with concrete pillar on Highway 99
SpaceX to lay off 10 percent of its roughly 6,000 workers
Police say Utah teen crashed car during 'Bird Box Challenge'
Recruits that graduated with Davis cop killed in ambush remember her as determined
Costco 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese sells out
Texan faces up to 5 years for cyberstalking California woman
Burglars ransack Fresno home being fumigated, steal jewelry, cards, laptop
Show More
Chase suspect's car speeds through LA with raised front hood
Police release new details on deadly shooting of young officer
Two rookie police officers shot and killed in two days
6-year-old boy missing for months found hidden in attic crawl space
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are back open, visitors excited
More News