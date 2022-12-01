How to help children in need with Disney Ultimate Toy Drive

Once again this year, Disney and ABC30 are teaming up to spread the joy by supporting Toys for Tots.

The Disney Ultimate Toy Drive is helping make holiday wishes come true for children in need and honoring our long-standing relationship with Toys for Tots.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Disney Ultimate Toy Drive is helping make holiday wishes come true for children in need and honoring our long-standing relationship with Toys for Tots.

In celebration of 75 years of collaboration, Disney is providing a grant to Toys for Tots that will deliver an additional 75,000 toys to kids in need.

Once again this year, Disney and ABC30 are teaming up to spread the joy by supporting Toys for Tots.

The annual marathon weekend kicks off Friday morning.

You can help and drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the River Park Shopping Center in North Fresno.

Disney is the parent company of ABC30.