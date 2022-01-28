Disney on Ice at Selland Arena in downtown Fresno this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Disney on Ice is bringing its latest production to the Selland Arena in downtown Fresno.You can watch your favorite characters hit the ice starting Friday night and through this weekend.Disney's most adventurous heroes will be hitting the ice, and they're inviting Valley families to come along for the fun while daring them to "dream big."The young, and young at heart, are able to join Mickey, Minnie and Goofy as they journey across familiar worlds, meeting new and classic Disney characters along the way.You can sail away with Moana and Maui as they return the heart to Te Fiti. There's also performances from Coco, Frozen, Aladdin and of course the Disney Princesses.Friday's show kicks off at 7 pm. You can find tickets at ticketmaster.com or the Selland Arena box office.All attendees over three years old will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to get inside.