Coronavirus

Disneyland Resort raises American flag on Main Street, creates moment of hope amid COVID-19 crisis

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim raised the American flag during a touching ceremony at the park Friday morning.

The American and Californian flags were both raised along Main Street, U.S.A. during the ceremony, which took place at approximately 6:30 a.m.

MORE: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

The resort, which remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, posted about the event on Facebook, captioning the ceremony as follows:

Cast members at the Disneyland Resort are continuing to raise the American flag on Main Street, U.S.A. during the park's closure. May this simple moment be a source of hope and inspiration for you today. It's also a heartfelt reminder that our traditions are still very much alive.

WATCH: Disneyland's Dapper Dans bring Disney magic with at-home performance
DISNEY MAGIC: Disneyland's Dapper Dans, from across California to as far as Texas, bring some cheer with a first-ever at-home singing performance to entertain fans worldwide amid coronavirus outbreak.



MORE: How to make famous churros from Disneyland, Walt Disney World
Disney Parks across the world may be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company is making sure you can still enjoy one of their favorite park snacks right from the comfort of home.


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
