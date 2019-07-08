fatal shooting

Disturbance ends in deadly shooting in Madera County, suspect in custody

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Authorities have identified the victim of Saturday's shooting in North Fork as Mono elder Gaylen Lee.
One person is dead after a disturbance escalated into a shooting Saturday night, Madera County sheriff's officials said.

Deputies responded to a home on Mission Drive in North Fork just before 9:30 p.m., when they found family members loading an injured victim into a car to seek medical aid.

Two people identified the shooter as 46-year-old Robert Moye, Jr., who had fled the scene. Deputies began a search for Moye, later locating him in a wooded area near the victim's house.

Despite efforts by EMS, deputies say the victim died from their injuries at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.

Moye was arrested and booked into the Madera Department of Corrections for first-degree murder. Officials served a search warrant at Moye's home and found a marijuana grow and butane oil lab.

Authorities are investigating, and they ask anyone with information on this case to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office. The last homicide in North Fork occurred in December 2016.
