California DMV to resume behind-the-wheel driving tests starting February 1

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Department of Motor Vehicles will begin offering behind-the-wheel testing once again after canceling appointments scheduled for the last several weeks due to a surge in COVID-19 cases led to stay-at-home orders in many parts of the state.The DMV will resume the behind-the-wheel testing for student drivers starting February 1.Officials say the department will automatically reschedule all behind-the-wheel test appointments that were postponed between December 14 and February 1.The DMV will notify people of their new test date through a text message.Anyone coming to take a behind-the-wheel test is required to wear a face mask.Those who want to schedule a new behind-the-wheel test should be able to book an appointment once the backlog of tests are rescheduled. Officials expect new appointments to be available by mid-February.