California DMV extends behind-the-wheel driving test suspension through January

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Department of Motor Vehicles will continue its temporary suspension of behind-the-wheel testing through the end of January.The department said it's taking this step for customers' and employees' health and safety during the current surge in COVID-19 cases. It's the second time the department has extended the recent suspension.Residents with scheduled appointments through the end of the month will be notified their tests are canceled. The DMV will automatically reschedule the tests for a later date.The suspension applies to commercial and noncommercial tests but not to motorcycle drive tests.DMV offices are remaining open, but the department continues to encourage the public to go online and try to take care of their needs there first.