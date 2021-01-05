Father of domestic violence victim files wrongful death lawsuit against Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The father of a domestic violence victim is now suing Madera County, alleging the wrongful death of his daughter.
Calley Garay, 32, was shot last July outside the Camarena Healthcare Clinic in Madera, where she had gone for treatment.
Police say her estranged husband, 49-year-old Julio Garay, followed her there and shot her as she tried to protect her three children. She died from her injuries.
Now Calley's father has filed a $55 million lawsuit saying Madera County, the state, and the Department of Social Services failed to protect his daughter.
The suit claims several failures on behalf of the organizations, including not properly assessing Garay's danger to Calley, putting her children at risk, and even telling Garay where to find Calley.
It claims employees and supervisors were never trained properly to handle the situation, which cost Calley her life.
The county has not yet commented on the lawsuit.
If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
