lawsuit

Father of domestic violence victim files wrongful death lawsuit against Madera County

Calley's father has filed a $55 million lawsuit saying Madera County, the state, and the Department of Social Services failed to protect his daughter.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The father of a domestic violence victim is now suing Madera County, alleging the wrongful death of his daughter.

Calley Garay, 32, was shot last July outside the Camarena Healthcare Clinic in Madera, where she had gone for treatment.

Police say her estranged husband, 49-year-old Julio Garay, followed her there and shot her as she tried to protect her three children. She died from her injuries.

Now Calley's father has filed a $55 million lawsuit saying Madera County, the state, and the Department of Social Services failed to protect his daughter.

RELATED: Man arrested for killing estranged wife in front of her 3 children in Madera

The suit claims several failures on behalf of the organizations, including not properly assessing Garay's danger to Calley, putting her children at risk, and even telling Garay where to find Calley.

It claims employees and supervisors were never trained properly to handle the situation, which cost Calley her life.

The county has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countywrongful deathlawsuitwoman killeddomestic violencemadera county
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Ted Cruz plans objection to Electoral College certification
Black man falsely jailed sues over use of facial recognition tech
Dominion worker sues Trump campaign over election claims
Feds sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Your dentist may be able to give you a COVID-19 vaccine shot soon
Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre to be sold to church
Doctors explain why flu numbers are down during COVID-19
Fresno sees violent first weekend of 2021
Jerry Dyer sworn in as Fresno's new mayor
Hundreds of Fresno firefighters get COVID-19 vaccine
LA ambulance crews told not to transport patients with low chance of survival
Show More
Newsom explains why vaccine rollout is slow going
Tanya Roberts dead after premature death announcement
Teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
H&R Block customers frustrated over issues getting stimulus
I-TEAM: CA vaccine advisory committee warns of COVID vaccine delay
More TOP STORIES News