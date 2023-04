FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person was killed in a solo vehicle accident in Downtown Fresno on Saturday.

The crash happened around 11:40 pm near Ventura and R Streets.

The Fresno Police Department said that the Traffic Safety Bureau was called out to the scene to conduct the investigation into the crash.

As of Sunday afternoon, no further details on the cause of the crash or the involvement of alcohol or drugs were available.