Grants offered for murals on Fresno's Chinatown businesses, properties

The Downtown Fresno Foundation is currently looking for places to put up more murals in the district.
The organization hopes to help revitalize Chinatown by adding some artwork.
Downtown Fresno Foundation is currently offering grants of up to $2,000 to properties and businesses willing to be the canvas for muralists.
Strong applicants will include locations visible to the public and customers of a business. The size of the grant is based on the size, scope and impact of the project.
If interested, you can fill out an application form by clicking here. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 26.