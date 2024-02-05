Historic 'G' sign in downtown Fresno removed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The historic ''G'' sign that once stood in Downtown Fresno is now at the Fresno Fairgrounds after being removed over the weekend.

It was located on top of the State Center Community College District building on Fresno and Fulton Streets and was taken down Saturday.

The iconic sign was installed in 1965 on what was then the Guarantee Savings Building.

It was originally going to be removed January 20, but it was much heavier than originally estimated and required a different crane.

A replacement "G" sign is being made and is expected to be installed by the summer of 2025.