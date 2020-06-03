Police searching for 3 men who robbed downtown Fresno jewelry store

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for three men who robbed a jewelry store inside an indoor shopping center in downtown Fresno on Wednesday.Officers say the suspects were wearing masks when they went into the store on Fresno and F Streets around 12 pm. They smashed display cases and ran off with an unknown amount of jewelry.Two employees inside the store suffered minor injuries from the broken glass.Police are reviewing surveillance footage to try to identify the men.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.