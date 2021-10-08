Man drives himself to hospital after being shot in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man drove himself to the hospital Thursday evening after police say he was shot in southeast Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened just before 6 pm near Butler and East Avenues.

Police say a 42-year-old man was in the car with his wife when he was trying to make a turn. But another car made an illegal turn at the same time and blocked him off.

Authorities say the suspect started yelling at the victim before he heard three gunshots.

The victim was shot in the thigh but his wife was not injured. He drove himself to Community Regional Medical Center.

Authorities say the suspect is described as a man in a 49ers jersey in a brown Hyundai sedan with tinted windows.
