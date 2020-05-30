3 gang members arrested on charges of attempted murder for drive-by shooting in San Joaquin

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested three men for the attempted murder of a 22-year-old man in San Joaquin on Thursday.Detectives say at about 8:45 pm, the three suspects - 20-year-old Kevin Rosales of Huron, 19-year-old Luis Bravo-Edwardo of Huron and 19-year-old Esekuiel Ochoa-Felix of Coalinga - carried out a drive-by shooting in the area of Nevada and 6th Street.The victim, a 22-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The sheriff's office says the drive-by shooting was gang-related. All three suspects have been booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of attempted murder and participating in a criminal street gang. Rosales also faces a charge of carrying a loaded weapon and probation violation.The drive-by shooting on Thursday took place at the same location as another shooting on Tuesday night that left a 19-year-old victim dead. On Friday night, Fresno County deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy for that murder. That shooting is also believed to have been gang-related."It has been an unsettling, violent past week in the City of San Joaquin. The Sheriff's Office hopes the arrests of these three men, along with the 17 year old killer responsible for a gang-related homicide on May 26th, will deliver a sense of relief to citizens by knowing everyone responsible is now in custody," said the Fresno County Sheriff's Office in a statement on Saturday, after the arrest of the three men for Tuesday's drive-by shooting.