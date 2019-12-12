Driver runs red light, causes crash while running from police in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after crashing his vehicle in central Fresno while trying to get away from officers.Officers tried to pull over 30-year-old Xiong Vang in the area of Millbrook and Turner just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Moments later, Vang took off on Millbrook toward Belmont.Police say he ran a red light and crash into a car driving westbound on Belmont.The driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center while Vang tried to run from the scene."After the crash, the driver of the suspect vehicle, Mr. Xiong, took off running from officers. They quickly pursued him on foot, and were able to get him into custody rather quickly," said Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen.Vang was taken into custody and is being checked out for possibly driving under the influence.Two female passengers in Vang's Camaro were not charged. Action News was told one of them suffered a cut in the crash.Officers say Vang will be charged for running a red light and not stopping for police.