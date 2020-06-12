Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: When am I legally allowed to honk my horn?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: when am I legally allowed to honk my horn?

"The California Vehicle Code says this: a driver of a motor vehicle, when reasonably necessary to ensure safe operation, shall give an audible warning of his horn," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"The horn shall not otherwise be used, except as a vehicle theft alarm system. So specifically, you can only use your horn when it's necessary to avoid a collision," he said.

"So next, the question arises: when should I not use my horn? You should not use your horn to get the attention of a driver who is in front of you who you think may be going a little too slow and you want to get out of your way," Pennings explained. "You should not use your horn to get the attention of another driver bicycle or pedestrian who you believe just made a mistake."

"The only time the vehicle code says that you can use your horn is in the event where it's necessary to avoid a potential collision," Pennings added.

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolroad safetydriving
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: Do I enter the intersection while making a left turn and waiting for traffic?
Know the Road: With students learning remotely, do school zone limits apply?
Know the Road: If an emergency vehicle is behind me at a red light, do I run the light?
Know the Road: Is it illegal to eat while I drive?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect down, several officers wounded in Paso Robles standoff
Fresno City Council forms commission to bring reform to Fresno PD
Man shot by police Tuesday in northeast Fresno was unarmed, police say
Anger, Action, Answers: A Central California Conversation
Central California coronavirus cases
Frustrated father says Clovis Unified not doing enough to curb racist acts
Young girl's family helps raise money for funeral of Valley man who died saving her
Show More
Police searching for men who opened fire on 5 in southeast Fresno
Freedom Week used as defense for South Valley man facing gun magazine charges
California's controversial 'zero dollar bail' to end June 20th
What we know about CA bars, gyms, pro sports, theaters reopening
Madera Co. sheriff issues Silver Alert for missing 81-year-old man
More TOP STORIES News