Know the Road with the CHP: When am I legally allowed to honk my horn?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: when am I legally allowed to honk my horn?
"The California Vehicle Code says this: a driver of a motor vehicle, when reasonably necessary to ensure safe operation, shall give an audible warning of his horn," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.
"The horn shall not otherwise be used, except as a vehicle theft alarm system. So specifically, you can only use your horn when it's necessary to avoid a collision," he said.
"So next, the question arises: when should I not use my horn? You should not use your horn to get the attention of a driver who is in front of you who you think may be going a little too slow and you want to get out of your way," Pennings explained. "You should not use your horn to get the attention of another driver bicycle or pedestrian who you believe just made a mistake."
"The only time the vehicle code says that you can use your horn is in the event where it's necessary to avoid a potential collision," Pennings added.
