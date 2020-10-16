Know the Road with the CHP: Can I exit a left turn lane and rejoin traffic?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: is it legal for a car, which has entered and is waiting in a designated left turn lane at a red light, to re-enter the stream of traffic moving on the green light?
"The answer is maybe," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "If you're driving in the left turn lane and there's an official traffic sign or signal, such as a black and white regulatory sign that indicates that lane is for left turn only, you have to obey that sign and you cannot proceed straight through that intersection."
"If you're at an intersection that does not have an official traffic sign or signal indicating that that is a left turn only lanes, you can proceed through that intersection and change out of that left turn lane if you do so safely," he explained.
