Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Can I exit a left turn lane and rejoin traffic?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: is it legal for a car, which has entered and is waiting in a designated left turn lane at a red light, to re-enter the stream of traffic moving on the green light?

"The answer is maybe," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "If you're driving in the left turn lane and there's an official traffic sign or signal, such as a black and white regulatory sign that indicates that lane is for left turn only, you have to obey that sign and you cannot proceed straight through that intersection."


"If you're at an intersection that does not have an official traffic sign or signal indicating that that is a left turn only lanes, you can proceed through that intersection and change out of that left turn lane if you do so safely," he explained.

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolroad safetydriving
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: Should I use my high beams when driving a motorcycle?
Know the Road: How to safely drive past parked emergency crews
Know the Road: How far can I go over the speed limit before getting pulled over?
Know the Road: Can I legally go around a car that's turning?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Argument at Fresno taco truck leads to shooting, 1 in hospital
Higher COVID-19 positivity rates in disadvantaged areas, according to UCSF Fresno
Trump administration rejects CA request for wildfire help
Tulare County officials urging all residents to get tested for COVID-19
8-year campaign by Fresno kids leads to liquor license limits
Fresno Unified gets approval to bring students back for in-person learning
39-year-old Stockton man accused of arranging to meet, rape 9-year-old girl
Show More
Fresno Fire Department planning to hire 45 employees
Creek Fire: FEMA denies individual and public assistance
5-year-old finds lemur that went missing from SF Zoo
Independent reviewer defends decision to delay Fresno Police audit
Hanford schools eye early November reopening if county stays in red tier
More TOP STORIES News