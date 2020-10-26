Know the Road with the CHP: What do I do if there's an animal in the road?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: what should you do if there's an animal in the roadway in front of you?
"When you're traveling down the highway and you find yourself in a situation where an animal runs directly out in front of you, the best thing to do is to slow your vehicle as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimize a collision with that animal," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.
"If you do find yourself in the situation we do not recommend you take evasive action. This could result in a loss of control of your vehicle and serious bodily injury," Pennings explained.
